Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Invests $47,000 in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU opened at $89.91 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.75, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.85.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

