Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Buys Shares of 200 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $347.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $309.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.21. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $348.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.