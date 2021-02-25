Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Buys New Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after buying an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,477,000 after buying an additional 82,791 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,385,000 after buying an additional 46,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.
Rockwell Automation stock opened at $247.04 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $268.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.98 and a 200 day moving average of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
