Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Buys New Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,639,000 after buying an additional 215,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,437,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,477,000 after buying an additional 82,791 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,385,000 after buying an additional 46,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,707.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven W. Etzel sold 178 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.81, for a total value of $44,466.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,752.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $247.04 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $268.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.98 and a 200 day moving average of $241.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.