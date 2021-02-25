Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Acquires New Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BUD opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39. The company has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a PE ratio of -176.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $72.41.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

