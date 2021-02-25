Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.84-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $990M – 1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.84-$1.98 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $1.60 on Thursday, reaching $54.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

