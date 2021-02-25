Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Shares Down 7.7%

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $21.23. Approximately 1,538,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 760,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $947.90 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. Research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, Director John Mccune Jr. Rice sold 16,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $464,076.80. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,453 shares of company stock worth $4,859,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,984,000 after purchasing an additional 118,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,747,000 after buying an additional 44,356 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,545,000 after buying an additional 387,466 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,613,000 after buying an additional 349,259 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 581,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.