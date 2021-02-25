Mercury Price Reaches $0.0148 on Top Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $8,440.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $258.07 or 0.00504095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00067618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00083509 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000634 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00059897 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.20 or 0.00488723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00071455 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

