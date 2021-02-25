Menard Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,076 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,076 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $225.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.63 billion, a PE ratio of -29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $320.64.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

