Menard Financial Group LLC Purchases 129 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PEP opened at $131.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $181.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.64 and a 200 day moving average of $139.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.