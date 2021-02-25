Menard Financial Group LLC Invests $431,000 in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Roku by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,828,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Roku by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Roku by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.63.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total value of $9,996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,856,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 900,501 shares of company stock worth $331,206,684. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROKU stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $410.19. The stock had a trading volume of 32,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,020. The firm has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a PE ratio of -488.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $426.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.39.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

