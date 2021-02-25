Menard Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.43. The stock had a trading volume of 113,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,117,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.64. The stock has a market cap of $671.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

