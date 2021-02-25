Menard Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVTA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Invitae by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Invitae by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $194,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 34,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $2,004,149.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 687,539 shares of company stock valued at $34,148,670. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

NVTA stock traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,200,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.10. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

