Menard Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $341.61 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $271.28 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a market capitalization of $151.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $358.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.84.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

