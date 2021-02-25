MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded MEG Energy from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded MEG Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered MEG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.53.

MEG Energy stock opened at $5.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

