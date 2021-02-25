Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Raised to $128.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

MDT stock opened at $118.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.37.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 763,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,481,000 after buying an additional 453,305 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 553,352 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,820,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1,283.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

