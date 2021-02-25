Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.93.
NYSE MDT opened at $118.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.37. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53.
In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after buying an additional 1,909,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $124,511,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
