Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDT. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.93.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE MDT opened at $118.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.37. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after buying an additional 1,909,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth approximately $124,511,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.