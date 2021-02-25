Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.57.

MEDP has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MEDP traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.98. 2,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,692. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 12 month low of $58.72 and a 12 month high of $177.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $192,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,930,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 216,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $30,646,408.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,563,309.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,750 shares of company stock worth $77,083,648 over the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 231,736.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,813,000 after buying an additional 113,551 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

