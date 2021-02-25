Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bloom Burton

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bloom Burton from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

MDP opened at C$7.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.25. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of C$1.42 and a one year high of C$9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$111.30 million and a P/E ratio of -9.53.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, which is indicated for the treatment of seasonal allergic rhinitis, perennial allergic rhinitis, and chronic spontaneous urticaria in patients 2 years of age and older.

