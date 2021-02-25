Mcp Master Income Trust Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MXT)

Mcp Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0065 per share on Monday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

About Mcp Master Income Trust

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

