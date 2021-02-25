Mcp Master Income Trust (MXT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on March 7th

Mcp Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0065 per share on Sunday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

About Mcp Master Income Trust

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcp Master Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcp Master Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.