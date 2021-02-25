MCP Income Opportunities Trust (MOT.AX) (MOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 25th

MCP Income Opportunities Trust (MOT.AX) (ASX:MOT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Sunday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

