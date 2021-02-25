McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $213.27 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $158.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.09 and its 200-day moving average is $215.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

