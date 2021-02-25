McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,826,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,806 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,003,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,508,000 after purchasing an additional 970,443 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,719,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,373,000 after purchasing an additional 855,243 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,422,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,953,000 after purchasing an additional 793,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,184,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,194,000 after purchasing an additional 594,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Shares of MKC stock opened at $84.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.36. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.