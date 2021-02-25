Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $22.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.44.

Get Mattel alerts:

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.71 on Wednesday. Mattel has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,971.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth $635,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 10.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 160.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 26.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 121,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,533 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.