Mary K. Moreland Sells 400 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares in the company, valued at $9,367,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ABT opened at $122.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.26.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 11,080 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

