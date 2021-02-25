Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Marvell Technology Group worth $27,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $473,133.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,720,202.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.