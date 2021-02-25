Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $866,000 Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 640,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $85,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,802,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,351 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 3,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 18,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $125.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average of $122.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.