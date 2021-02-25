Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

NYSE:VAC traded down $3.67 on Thursday, reaching $168.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,318. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.72. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $174.39.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $166,483.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,458.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,465 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,490. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VAC. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.44.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

