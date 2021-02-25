Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $27,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after buying an additional 9,012,524 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 6.9% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,341,000 after acquiring an additional 138,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,855,000 after purchasing an additional 102,659 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 903,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Marriott International stock opened at $157.50 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $157.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.18 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.94.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.