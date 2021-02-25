Mark E. Tryniski Sells 3,490 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $426,582.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,904.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CNMD opened at $126.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $129.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,159.50, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

