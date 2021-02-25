Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,331,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,860,000 after buying an additional 1,269,306 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,219,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,325,000 after acquiring an additional 275,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,217,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,140,000 after acquiring an additional 161,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $153.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $153.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.