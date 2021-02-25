Manuel J. Mehos Sells 55,104 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $1,601,322.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 549,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,957,194.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of VBTX opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

VBTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter worth $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

