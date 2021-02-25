MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MannKind has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.88.
Shares of MNKD opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.
About MannKind
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.
