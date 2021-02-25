MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MannKind has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of MNKD opened at $5.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 2.28. MannKind has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in MannKind by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in MannKind by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in MannKind by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in MannKind by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 190,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

