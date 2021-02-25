MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 25th. One MahaDAO token can currently be bought for about $10.33 or 0.00020797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $6.33 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.29 or 0.00497859 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00066842 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00082643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00058373 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.47 or 0.00476090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00071817 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,451 tokens. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

MahaDAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars.

