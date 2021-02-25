MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading 6.8% Higher

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s share price traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.72 and last traded at $21.48. 1,133,180 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 839,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 158.0% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,701,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,673,000 after buying an additional 7,777,838 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,983,000 after purchasing an additional 669,274 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $46,627,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 478,790 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,243,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

