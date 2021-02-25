Madison Wealth Management Invests $276,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. First Financialcorp IN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

IJR stock opened at $108.96 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $109.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.89.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

