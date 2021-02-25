Madison Wealth Management Has $395,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Madison Wealth Management decreased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 397.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $64.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.13. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 44.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 134.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BIPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

