Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.40-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.75-20.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.13 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.40-$0.90 EPS.
Shares of M traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 699,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,346,373. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.98.
Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Macy’s
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.
