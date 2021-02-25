Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.40-0.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.75-20.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.13 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.40-$0.90 EPS.

Shares of M traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.98. The stock had a trading volume of 699,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,346,373. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on M shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

