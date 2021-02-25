MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MacroGenics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing innovative monoclonal antibody-based therapeutics. The Company has a diverse portfolio of product candidates focused in three therapeutic areas: oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. MacroGenics Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.40. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $32.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth about $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 462.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 91,002 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in MacroGenics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

