Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Stock Price Up 5%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)’s share price rose 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.47. Approximately 235,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 189,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.
LYRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.
Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYRA)
Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.
