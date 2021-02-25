Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Stock Price Up 5%

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA)’s share price rose 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.48 and last traded at $14.47. Approximately 235,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 189,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

LYRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lyra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Lyra Therapeutics by 293.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 788,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,812,000 after buying an additional 588,035 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $488,000. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

