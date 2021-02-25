Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Valerie B. Jarrett Sells 10,000 Shares

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $59.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Lyft by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Lyft by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Lyft by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Lyft by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lyft from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lyft from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.39.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

