Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Trading Up 6.3%

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.17. Approximately 1,329,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 518,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48.

Get Luminex alerts:

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Luminex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.