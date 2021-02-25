Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Trading Up 6.3%

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.17. Approximately 1,329,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 156% from the average daily volume of 518,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48.
Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Luminex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Luminex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Luminex Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNX)
Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market; FlowSight Imaging Flow cytometer; ImageStream System; CellStream Flow Cytometer; Guava easyCyte line; and Muse Cell Analyzer.
