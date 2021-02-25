Lucy Xie Sells 83,332 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $944,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,223,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.74 million, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.20.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

