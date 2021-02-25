Lucy Xie Sells 83,332 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) Stock

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $944,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,223,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $9.12 on Thursday. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.74 million, a P/E ratio of -30.40 and a beta of 1.20.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
CASA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.
Casa Systems Company Profile
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
