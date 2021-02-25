LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stock Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 503.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of LTC Properties worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.64. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LTC shares. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.