Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Buy”

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $202.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.
LOW opened at $162.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.24. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.
Lowe’s Companies Company Profile
Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.
