Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Upgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Buy”

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by stock analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $202.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

LOW opened at $162.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.24. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 95,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

