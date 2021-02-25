Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,935. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.24. The company has a market capitalization of $116.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

