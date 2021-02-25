Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.20

Lovisa Holdings Limited (ASX:LOV) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.99.
Lovisa Company Profile
