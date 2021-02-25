Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 625.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 34,393 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $2,073,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.51. 13,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,971,735. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.09 and a 200 day moving average of $206.99. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

In other news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,261 shares of company stock worth $94,009,663 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

