Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 5,138 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,054 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,380 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Nord/LB lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.84.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BA stock traded down $6.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.30. 407,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,046,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.74 and its 200-day moving average is $190.05. The stock has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $320.64.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

