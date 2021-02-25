Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Polaris comprises about 2.1% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 165.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,160,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PII traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,612. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 379.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 11,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $1,455,163.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,333.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,615,578. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

